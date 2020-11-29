STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers making positive contribution to Indian economy, reconsider farm laws: Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

In a letter to PM Modi, the chief minister said that even when GDP growth rate has been -7.5 per cent in the financial year 2020-21, the agriculture sector has increased by 3.4 per cent.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded the central government reconsider the three new farm laws against which farmers are staging protests.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said that even when GDP growth rate has been -7.5 per cent in the financial year 2020-21, the agriculture sector has increased by 3.4 per cent.

In these difficult times, Gehlot said, the farmers are making positive contribution to the economy and they should not be given such a reward.

Gehlot demanded that PM Modi reconsider the agriculture laws to protect the interests of farmers and democratic values.

"When the country was celebrating Constitution Day on 26 November, the farmers were hit by sticks and water cannon.

To prevent farmers from reaching Delhi to keep their demands, roads were dug and blockers were also installed.

"The central government tried to take away the right to protest against the farmers, which is not justified," Gehlot said.

He said the farmers have irrigated the land of the country with their blood and sweat.

The Centre should immediately resolve their problems by listening to their demands, the Congress leader added.

The CM said the Centre brought in the laws without any discussion with farmers and experts while also ignoring the demands by opposition parties in Parliament to send the bills to a select committee.

These Acts do not mention the minimum support price (MSP), which has led to distrust among farmers, he added.

The CM further said that with the implementation of these laws, farmers will become dependent on private players only.

Gehlot also informed the PM of the amendments made by the state in the three laws to protect the interest of the farmers.

