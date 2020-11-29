'Khalistan Zindabad', 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised at farmers' protest, alleges BJP leader

Vinnet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Lashing out at protesting Farmers in the Delhi-NCR area, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, national general secretary of the BJP said that slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabaad' and 'Pakistan Zindabaad' were raised there.

"The farming law (newly framed) is for the entire nation and the agitation related to it is in Punjab only. You must understand this that slogans such as 'Khalistan Zindabaad' and 'Pakistan Zindabaad' are raised in there," said Gautam, while interacting with media in Dehradun on Sunday at the BJP state office.

He further added that one can see the 'clips' on social media and soon arrests will be made in the matter.

Gautam, who is in charge of Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh, also said that people associated with Shaheen Bagh protests have joined the ongoing farmers' protest.

"Aam Admi Party, which failed to provide food to workers, laborers during Covid lockdown, is generously pitching tents and supplying food for the protests," said the BJP general secretary launching attack on the opposition parties.

He also added that farmers are "our brothers who are being misguided by the Indian National Congress and other parties."

Hailing the new farm laws, he said, "The new farm laws are for the betterment of the farmers. These will increase their income and free them from the clutches of middlemen. We have never been and never will be against the farmers as they are our brothers. Our government in Punjab solved the problem of urea supply."

The BJP MP in the upper house of the Parliament stating that the Congress party 'feeds' on riot said, "There are no farmers in the protest but Congress workers. This is the same party which benefitted from the 1947 riots and then in 1984 they formed the government after anti-Sikh riots."

Gautam also attacked the Congress replying the queries related to nepotism saying that Congress promotes nepotism and not the BJP.

"One can check any national-level list of the BJP and Congress they will see that there is Sonia-Rahul written all over those. In the BJP we are not anointing anyone national president or state president directly. If children of any worker/leader have interest or spark she/he has to climb the ladders through the same process," added Gautam.

WATCH:

He also revealed that national party president JP Nadda will be on Uttarakhand visit for three days from December 5-7. Nadda will be taking total 14 meetings in the state with ministers, MLAs and party cadres to review the situation of the state as a whole.

The national president will also meet seers in Haridwar to discuss the upcoming Mahakumbh 2021 and other issues with them.

Meanwhile, the state INC leaders refuted the claim of the BJP leader.

Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of Uttarakhand Congress said, "The BJP has a habit of terming any protest with an 'anti-national' label. They call every terrorist, anti-national, urban Naxal, and what not. They should be ashamed about calling our farmers separatists as Khalistani supporters. It is these farmers' son who lay down their life for the country while serving in our armies."

Dhasmana also added that no Congress worker is inciting a riot or instigating the farmers but the party supports them.