STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Many Haryana 'Khaps' decide to join agitating farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march

Delhi's Palam Khap also took part in the meeting which was presided by its head Ram Karan Solanki, said Sangwan.

Published: 29th November 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana's many 'khaps' on Sunday decided to join agitating farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' call and march to the national capital to support their protest against the three central farm laws.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the chiefs of 30 'khaps' (caste councils) in Rohtak, independent MLA from Haryana's Dadri constituency Sombir Sangwan, who also heads the 'Sangwan Khap', told PTI over the phone.

Delhi's Palam Khap also took part in the meeting which was presided by its head Ram Karan Solanki, said Sangwan.

"All 'khaps' which took part in the meeting unanimously decided to extend support to the thousands of farmers sitting in protest on Delhi borders," he added.

"It was decided that various Khaps will have a meeting of their individual panchayats on Monday after which they will gather and march to Delhi in support of the agitating farmers," Sangwan said.

The Khap leaders also called upon the central government to immediately hold talks with farmers them and resolve the issue.

"During winter thousands of farmers are on roads. The government must immediately talk to them and resolve the issue," he said, further detailing the minutes of the meeting.

Notably, the Centre on Sunday once again appealed to the agitating farmers to move to the ground in Delhi's Burari, while seeking to assure them that a high-level team of Union ministers is ready to talk to them in the capital's Vigyan Bhavan once they move to the designated venue.

The farmers' organisations had called for a march to Delhi on November 26 and 27 following which a large number of farmers from Punjab and other parts of the country have reached Delhi borders and laying a siege there for the last three days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also had appealed to the farmers on Sunday to move to the Burari ground, while seeking to assure them of immediate talks with them after they heed to the government's request.

The agitating farmers on Sunday said they are ready for talks but will not accept any conditions, including moving to Burari from the Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi, where they have stayed put for the last three days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi chalo march Haryana khaps Farmers march Delhi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp