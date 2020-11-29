STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 70 per cent new COVID-19 cases, fatalities in India reported from eight states, UTs

68.73 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 8 States/Union Territories.

Published: 29th November 2020 02:48 PM

41,810 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. ( Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: About 70.97 per cent of the 496 coronavirus case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are contributed by Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delhi with 89 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtra follows closely with 88 deaths and West Bengal reported 52 deaths. The country's daily coronavirus deaths remained under the 600 threshold this month so far.

The active caseload of India is 4,53,956 today and the present contribution of active caseload to India's total positive cases stand at 4.83 per cent.

41,810 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

70.43 per cent of the daily new cases are contributed by Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. Kerala leads the tally with 6,250 new COVID cases.

The total number of recovered cases in India have crossed 88 lakhs (8,802,267) while the national recovery rate stands at 93.71 per cent today. 42,298 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

68.73 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 8 States/Union Territories.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,512 newly discharged cases. 5,275 people recovered in Kerala followed by 3,937 in Maharashtra. 

