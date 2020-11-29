STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar over deteriorating law and order

This comes a day after an aide of Janata Dal-United legislator Amarendra Pandey died on Saturday in Gopalganj after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him and two others.

Published: 29th November 2020

JDU supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (R)

By ANI

PATNA: A day after a Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLA's aide was shot dead in Gopalganj, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by terming the law and order situation in the state as "maha jungle raj".

"In Bihar, mahajungleraj is going wild with the outpouring of criminals, gunfire and havoc on businessmen. There is chaotic and scary environment everywhere. Law and order have vanished. The Chief Minister sitting in his double-engine train is lethargic and helpless. Why is 'maharaja' of the maha jungle raj silent?" Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

This comes a day after an aide of Janata Dal-United legislator Amarendra Pandey died on Saturday in Gopalganj after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him and two others.

Those who sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered and two persons have been arrested in the matter and are being questioned about their involvement in the crime.

