Two men thrash Dalit man to death in MP as he didn't have matchstick for lighting their cigarette

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a middle-aged Dalit man was brutally murdered by two Other Backward Caste (OBC) men allegedly over inability to render matchstick for lighting a cigarette in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The incident happened in Karond village under Bajranggarh police station area of Guna district, when 50-year-old Lalji Ram Ahirwar was sitting with a friend on a platform.

Two men Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav arrived at the spot and asked Lalji Ram for a matchstick to light-up their cigarette, but Lalji Ram didn’t have a lighting apparatus. Both the Yadav men, who hailed from the same Karond village, left the place only to return with lathis a few minutes later.

The two men attacked Lalji Ram with lathis, inflicting severe head injuries to the Dalit man.

“He was rushed to the Guna district hospital, but died during the course of treatment,” the Guna district additional SP (ASP) TS Baghel said on Sunday.

Acting into the matter, both the accused, Yash and Ankesh Yadav have been arrested and booked for murder under Section 302 of IPC and also under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.