STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal governor may soon ask TMC to prove majority in House: BJP MP Saumitra Khan

Reacting to Saumitra Khan's comments, veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy said BJP leaders like him know nothing about the Constitution and its provisions.

Published: 29th November 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) and CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) and CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With voices of dissent in the TMC getting shriller, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Sunday took a jibe at the ruling dispensation, claiming that the governor may soon ask West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prove her majority in the Assembly.

The TMC, on its part, said the saffron camp leaders have no respect for the democracy.

Khan, who is also the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said on the sidelines of a programme in Jalpaiguri that the current turmoil and the brewing discontentment in the ruling party have brought to the fore the question if the party still enjoys the support of adequate number of legislators in the House.

​ALSO READ | West Bengal MLA Mihir Goswami jumps ship, quits TMC and joins BJP

"The way the MLAs have been dissenting and leaving Trinamool, the governor may all of a sudden ask the CM to prove majority...There is a possibility," Khan said.

Several ministers in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet are ready to switch over to the BJP, he stated.

Reacting to Khan's comments, veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy said BJP leaders like him know nothing about the Constitution and its provisions.

"How could Khan know first-hand that the governor will make such an unconstitutional move? An elected government cannot be treated this way...and the overwhelming majority of MLAs are with the chief minister. The TMC has the support of 218 legislators in the Assembly," Roy asserted.

ALSO READ | TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt, says West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

The ruling TMC in Bengal had been trying its best to keep its flock together, as several key leaders, including party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, have, of late, openly aired their grievanced against the dispensation.

According to BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, the TMC lacks the courage to expel Adhikari, who recently quit from the state cabinet, as "the party fears that it might face extinction soon.

Ghosh also alleged that leaders of the ruling party, who had almost never stepped out of their homes and offices, are now being "forced" to venture out to get an idea about ground realities, ahead of 2021 Assembly polls.

ALSO READ | TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal transport minister

"The month of December appears crucial for TMC, as the party is facing extinction with people abandoning the ship. The TMC lacks the courage to expel anyone. It has not been able to expel Suvendu Adhikari," Ghosh maintained.

The Mamata Banerjee party also did little to address the woes of legislator Mihir Goswami, who recently joined the BJP, the state BJP chief said, adding that more such developments are likely in the coming days.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saumitra Khan TMC Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp