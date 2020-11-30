STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre asks states to cut stamp duty to boost real estate sales

As per an estimate, there are over 7.38 lakh housing inventories lying unsold in the country with Mumbai having maximum 2.76 lakh such units.

Published: 30th November 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Keeping in mind the large number of unsold housing units in major cities, the Centre has written to states to reduce stamp duty on registration of properties.

As per an estimate, there are over 7.38 lakh housing inventories lying unsold in the country with Mumbai having maximum 2.76 lakh such units.

Concerns from the demand side and muted sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic have impacted the real estate sector badly.

With a view to attract more buyers, many states including Maharashtra and Karnataka have reduced the Stamp Duty rates on transaction of immovable property to boost sales. Initial estimates suggest that there has been very good response. 

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri agreed that there is a need to spur economic activities and reduction in stamp duty will help in pushing up the sale. 

“It is clearly getting reflected in the increased number of properties being registered recently in the states… I have also written to all the States/UTs to take similar steps for reduction of Stamp Duty to encourage the sales and to accelerate economic activities,” said the minister in the backdrop of a virtual conference organised by realtors’ body NAREDCO.

The minister mentioned that the sale registration in Maharashtra for September 2020 has surpassed the registrations done in pre-Covid era and recorded the highest registrations of this calendar year  i.e. 1,19,834.

One of the major factors contributing towards this growth is reduction in Stamp Duty by State Government and various other steps of Central Government, he added.

The minister also asked the industry to offload inventories to spur economic activities.

“I think time has also now come to offload some inventories. Don’’t hang on to it,” Puri said, adding that the finance ministry has recently relaxed income tax rules increasing differential between circle rate and transaction value to 20 per cent.

A research by realty consultancy firm Proptiger said that the unsold inventory across the eight cities stands at 7,38,335 units as on 30th June 2020.

On a Year on Year basis, unsold inventory stock decreased by 13 percent from 8,46,460 units in Q2 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stamp duty real estate
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp