STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Clear backlog of over 91,000 bail pleas, SC urges High Courts

Citing figures from the National Data Judicial Grid, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee expressed concern over the pending bail applications.

Published: 30th November 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Emphasising that access to justice is democratised and equitably allocated, the Supreme Court has suggested the chief justices of all high courts to dispose off over 91,000 bail pleas pending there.

Citing figures from the National Data Judicial Grid, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee expressed concern over the pending bail applications in the country and said, “The chief justices of every high courts and administrative judges of districts should in their administrative capacities utilize the Information and Communications Technology tools to remedy the institutional problem of bail applications and monitor the pendency as liberty is not a gift for the few.”

Stressing that the high courts and trial courts must enforce the basic rule of the criminal justice system of ‘bail, not jail’ in practice, the judges said, “The grant of bail is the solemn expression of the humaneness of the justice system.”

The suggestions came in the judgement by which the top court extended the interim bail granted to Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Besides 91,000 bail pleas, 12,66,133 criminal matters such as writ petitions, appeals, revisions and applications are pending in high courts. There are 1,96,861 bail pleas pending in district courts.

“The data on the NJDG is available in the public realm. The NJDG is a valuable resource for all High Courts to monitor the pendency and disposal of cases, including criminal cases. For Chief Justices of the High Courts, the information which is available is capable of being utilized as a valuable instrument to promote access to justice, particularly in matters concerning liberty.” it said. 

“Courts must be alive to the need to safeguard the public interest in ensuring that the due enforcement of criminal law is not obstructed. The fair investigation of crime is an aid to it. Equally it is the duty of courts across the spectrum – the district judiciary, the High Courts and the Supreme Court – to ensure that the criminal law does not become a weapon for the selective harassment of citizens,” the judgement noted. 

It added  that high courts get burdened when lower courts decline anticipatory bail or bail in deserving cases and this problem continues in the Supreme Court as well, when high courts refuse similar reliefs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court National Data Judicial Grid DY Chandrachud Indira Banerjee
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp