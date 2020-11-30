'Duare Sarkar' camps to start functioning in Bengal from December 1

By PTI

KOLKATA: Benefits of at least 11 state government-run schemes will be made available to eligible people at camps to be set up for 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps) programme starting Tuesday, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Monday.

The flagship schemes include the globally acclaimed 'Kanyashree' (a cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining girls in schools and preventing their early marriage), besides 'Khadya Sathi'( for ensuring that almost 90 per cent of the population comes under food security), 'Sikshashree' (one time grant given to SC and ST students from class 5 to class 8 to go to schools).

Other government schemes like 'Rupashree (one-time financial grant of Rs 25,000 for economically stressed families at the time of their daughter's marriage), 'Jai Johar' (for the betterment of ST people), 'Taposili Bondhu' (pension scheme for SC people), 'Akhyashree' (a scheme that provides scholarships to students of minority communities in the state) and MGNREGS will also be included, Bandopadhyay told reporters at the state secretariat.

"In addition, applications related to schemes, including social pensions like old age, widow, persons with disabilities implemented by any government department would be received during the course of this outreach programme for appropriate action," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last week announced setting up of 'Duare Sarkar' camps in the state for redressing grievances of people.

According to the plan, benefits of government schemes and services will be delivered to eligible beneficiaries through camps organised in each gram panchayat and municipality area.

The programme will be rolled out from December 1 till January 31.

While camps in the first phase are scheduled from December 1- 11, the second one will be from December 15-24, the third from January 2-12 and the fourth from January 18-30.

The West Bengal government has prepared Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the programme, Bandyopadhyay said.

"Senior officials in the rank of SDOs and BDOs will be monitoring the developments. Feedback from attendees will be collected during and after the outreach programme.

"The experience of each phase will be used to improve the delivery of services to the beneficiaries attending subsequent camps," Bandyopadhyay said.

The entire state government machinery of the state government will be working in mission-mode for ensuring the success of this programme, he added.

The camps must be organised in such a manner that every gram panchayat, municipality ward is covered at least once in each round, he said.

On completion of each phase, SDOs/BDOs should submit a detailed summary report to the district magistrate, highlighting the numbers of visitors who attended the camps.

"Detailed impact of the assessment of the camps will be done through an independent third party," a state government official said.

According to government sources, the camps will be functional from 10am to 4pm everyday.