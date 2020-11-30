STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K: Pakistan Army shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Line of Control (LoC) has witnessed heavy and intense firing and shelling in the last few months resulting in several casualties and triggering fear psychosis.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan Army on Monday violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling targeting forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said.

"At about 1510 hours (3.10 pm) today (Monday), Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur sector in district Poonch," a defence spokesperson said.

The Line of Control (LoC) has witnessed heavy and intense firing and shelling in the last few months resulting in several casualties and triggering fear psychosis among the people living along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Indian Army jawans -- Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh -- were killed when the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy firing along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district last week.

On November 26, JCO Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian was critically injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji was killed on November 21 in Pakistani shelling in Laam sector along LoC in Rajouri distrct while 11 people, including five security personnel were killed after multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in north Kashmir on November 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poonch firing Ceasefire violation Pakistan firing
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp