Minor girl abducted, raped in UP's Kanpur for more than two days; four held

By PTI

KANPUR: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped for more than two days by four people in Chakeri town here, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light on Sunday evening when the minor managed to escape from the clutches of the accused after two days and reached her house in Chakeri, said Superintendent of Police (East), Raj Kumar Agarwal.

The girl informed her parents that four people had raped her for two days at different places, the SP added.

Police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Two accused -- Rahul Sonkar and Mithun Sonkar -- were arrested while two suspects including Vicky Rajpoot and Sahil Balmiki were detained, they said.

The girl has been sent to to the district hospital for a medical examination, the SP said.