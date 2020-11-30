STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reject incorrect, unwarranted references to J&K: India slams OIC resolutions

In a strongly-worded statement, India also advised the OIC to refrain from making such references in future.

Indian soldiers stand guard outside a polling station during the first phase of District Development Councils election on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday strongly hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making factually incorrect and unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir in resolutions adopted by the grouping at a meeting in Niger, and asserted that the union territory is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

In a strongly-worded statement, India advised the OIC to refrain from making such references in future and said it is regrettable that the grouping continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country "which has an abominable record on religious tolerance, radicalism and persecution of minorities", a clear reference to Pakistan.

The 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC in its meeting on November 27-29 at Niamey in Niger had made a reference to India over its policies on Jammu and Kashmir.

"We strongly and categorically reject the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) at the 47th CFM Session in Niamey," the MEA said.

"We have always maintained that OIC has no locus standi in matters strictly internal to India including that of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India," it said.

The OIC is a grouping of Muslim majority nations.

"It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country, which has an abominable record on religious tolerance, radicalism and persecution of minorities, to indulge in anti-India propaganda," the MEA said.

It said India strongly advises the OIC to refrain from making such references in future.

