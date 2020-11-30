Roshni scam: Farooq Abdullah's brother Mustafa Kamal named as land encroacher

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: After former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his brother Mustafa Kamal has also encroached the state land under the controversial Roshni Act, which has been declared “null and void” by J&K High Court and all land transfers under the Act cancelled.

According to documents made public by the J&K government, Dr Mustafa Kamal has encroached two kanals of state land at Bahu, Sanjuwan in Jammu.

The documents reveal that Kamal, who was among the mainstream leaders detained after the revocation of Article 370, on August 5 last year, has physically encroached the government land and it has not been shown in revenue record.

Kamal’s brother Farooq Abdullah and nephew Omar Abdullah, according to official documents, have encroached 7 kanals and 7 marlas of land at Sunjwan, Jammu and constructed residence on the encroached land.

The NC is also beneficiary of the Roshni Land Act as offices of the party in Srinagar and Jammu have built on land got under Roshni Act. In both the places, the land transfer has been approved by the committee.

Documents also showed that Satish Kumar Sharma, son of prominent Congress leader and former MP Madan Lal Sharma, encroached upon 65 kanals of State land at Khasra No. 424 at village Lalyal in Mach area of Jammu district.

A senior Congress leader and former minister Mula Ram and his three brothers have got 15 kanals of land under the Roshni Act at Marh, Jammu at the rate of Rs 100 per kanal.

Mula Ram and his brothers have paid Rs 1515 for 15 kanals of land.

Many politicians, former bureaucrats, ex-police officers and businessmen in J&K have been the beneficiaries of the Roshni Act.

The J&K government last month cancelled all land transfers under Roshni Act after J&K High Court declared the Roshni Act as null and void. The J&K High Court has also ordered CBI to probe the allotment of the land and the investigation agency has started its investigation.

The Roshni Act was made in 2001 to generate resources for power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to the occupants of the encroached state land.

While J&K government expected to realise over Rs 25,000 crores as revenue from regularization of the land under the Roshni Act, a 2014 CAG report noted that only Rs 76 crores had been realised from the transfer of encroached land between 2007 and 2013.