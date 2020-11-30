STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Roshni scam: Farooq Abdullah's brother Mustafa Kamal named as land encroacher

The J&K government last month cancelled all land transfers under Roshni Act after J&K High Court declared the Roshni Act as null and void.

Published: 30th November 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Farooq Abdullah's brother Mustafa Kamal (Photo | Youtube)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his brother Mustafa Kamal has also encroached the state land under the controversial Roshni Act, which has been declared “null and void” by J&K High Court and all land transfers under the Act cancelled.

According to documents made public by the J&K government, Dr Mustafa Kamal has encroached two kanals of state land at Bahu, Sanjuwan in Jammu.

The documents reveal that Kamal, who was among the mainstream leaders detained after the revocation of Article 370, on August 5 last year, has physically encroached the government land and it has not been shown in revenue record.

Kamal’s brother Farooq Abdullah and nephew Omar Abdullah, according to official documents,  have encroached 7 kanals and 7 marlas of land at Sunjwan, Jammu and constructed residence on the encroached land.

The NC is also beneficiary of the Roshni Land Act as offices of the party in Srinagar and Jammu have built on land got under Roshni Act. In both the places, the land transfer has been approved by the committee.

ALSO READ | Abdullahs' name emerges in 'Roshni land scam', J&k admin says house built on encroached land

Documents also showed that Satish Kumar Sharma, son of prominent Congress leader and former MP Madan Lal Sharma, encroached upon 65 kanals of State land at Khasra No. 424 at village Lalyal in Mach area of Jammu district.

A senior Congress leader and former minister Mula Ram and his three brothers have got 15 kanals of land under the Roshni Act at Marh, Jammu at the rate of Rs 100 per kanal.

Mula Ram and his brothers have paid Rs 1515 for 15 kanals of land.

Many politicians, former bureaucrats, ex-police officers and businessmen in J&K have been the beneficiaries of the Roshni Act.

The J&K government last month cancelled all land transfers under Roshni Act after J&K High Court declared the Roshni Act as null and void. The J&K High Court has also ordered CBI to probe the allotment of the land and the investigation agency has started its investigation.

The Roshni Act was made in 2001 to generate resources for power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to the occupants of the encroached state land.

While J&K government expected to realise over Rs 25,000 crores as revenue from regularization of the land under the Roshni Act, a 2014 CAG report noted that only Rs 76 crores had been realised from the transfer of encroached land between 2007 and 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roshni Act J&K Farooq Abdullah Mustafa Kamal
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp