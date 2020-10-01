STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active cases of COVID-19 remain below 10 lakh for 10th successive day

With 85,376 people having recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's total recoveries surged to 52,73,201 on October 1 pushing the recovery rate to 83.53 per cent.

Published: 01st October 2020 01:59 PM

Public waiting to get themselves tested for coronavirus. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For the tenth successive day, active cases of coronavirus infection in India were below 10 lakh while the country''s steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries continued, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With 85,376 people having recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's total recoveries surged to 52,73,201 on Thursday pushing the recovery rate to 83.53 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

"The rise in total recovered cases has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days," the ministry underlined.

It said that 77 per cent of the total recovered cases were in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Telangana.

Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

There are 9,40,705 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The ministry said 76 per cent of the active cases are in 10 states and UTs ---Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana.  

India reported 9.4 lakh active cases earlier on September 11.

"India has sustained its trend of maintaining the active cases of COVID-19 below the 10 lakh mark. For the 10th successive day, the active cases are less than 1 million (10 lakhs), " the ministry said. 

A total of  86,821 new confirmed cases have been reported in a span od 24 hours in the country. Seventy-six per cent of the new cases are concentrated in ten states. Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000, the ministry said.

Also, 82 per cent of the 1,181 new deaths registered in a span of 24 hours are reported from 10 states and UTs with 40 per cent of them being from Maharashtra with 481 deaths followed by Karnataka with 87 deaths. 

India''s COVID-19 caseload mounted  to 63,12,584 with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 98,678 with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

