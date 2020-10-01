Bihar polls: 78 UP cadre IAS officers appointed as election observers

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Election Commission has appointed 78 UP cadre IAS officers as election observers who will supervise the first phase of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held on October 28.

The notification for the first phase of elections for 71 seats in 16 districts was issued on Thursday.

It is learnt that the commission has sent a letter to the chief electoral officer of UP directing him to deploy those officers in Bihar, according to sources.

These IAS officers, who are from 1996 to 2020 batch, will be directly apprising the election commission from their segments of postings.

The 71 Assembly seats which will go to polls in the first phase are in 16 districts -- Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai, Shekhpura, Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, and Jehanabad.