STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls: 78 UP cadre IAS officers appointed as election observers

The commission has sent a letter to the chief electoral officer of UP directing him to deploy the IAS officers in Bihar.

Published: 01st October 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Election Commission has appointed 78 UP cadre IAS officers as election observers who will supervise the first phase of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held on October 28.

The notification for the first phase of elections for 71 seats in 16 districts was issued on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Congress asks like-minded parties to unite for Bihar polls or choose other option if some compulsion

It is learnt that the commission has sent a letter to the chief electoral officer of UP directing him to deploy those officers in Bihar, according to sources. 

ALSO READ | Bihar polls: LJP Chief Chirag Paswan toughens stand on seat sharing

These IAS officers, who are from 1996 to 2020 batch, will be directly apprising the election commission from their segments of postings.

The 71 Assembly seats which will go to polls in the first phase are in 16 districts -- Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai, Shekhpura, Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, and Jehanabad.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar elections election observers first phase Bihar polls
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp