CBI did not probe possibility of Pak intel agencies' role in Babri case: Court

The special CBI judge observed this on Wednesday in the judgement while acquitting all the accused of conspiring to raze the structure among other charges.

Published: 01st October 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 10:30 AM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The special court while acquitting the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case pointed that the CBI did not probe on an important secret information that people from Pakistan’s intelligence agency may have also entered and damaged the religious structures.

Special Judge S K Yadav in his 2,300-page verdict said the CBI’s case became weaker in view of the fact that it did not probe and ruled out the Pakistan angle to the demolition to make the criminal conspiracy charge stand the judicial scrutiny.  

The court said the CBI’s allegations against the accused persons including senior BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi, Kalyan Singh and others become forceless also because it did not investigate a report sent by Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) on December 5, 1992, that the next day, some persons from Pakistani intelligence agencies may cause damage to the disputed structure.

The court noted there were reports that explosives originated from Pakistan had reached Ayodhya via Delhi, while another intelligence report had warned  that about 100 persons from Udhampur in J&K are coming to Ayodhya in the garb of kar sevaks. 

The court cited an LIU report that said, “persons related to Pakistani intelligence agencies have merged with the masses in Ayodhya and  may create unrest in the state and the country by damaging the disputed structure with explosives and other means”. “Despite having such crucial information, these aspects were not investigated,” the judge noted.

