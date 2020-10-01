Election Commission removes IAS officer for laxity ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a first strong action taken to ensure fair and peaceful Bihar Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday removed an IAS officer from the post of Excise Commissioner with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa, B. Kathikey Dhanji, 2008 batch IAS of Bihar cadre, has been removed from the post of Excise Commissioner for non-presentataion of effective action plan for preventing measures and grossly inadequate preparedness.

The officer was caught faulty and maintaining laxity in the compliance of duty in view of the elections during the review of enforcement agencies, which are located or having its headquarters in Bihar, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the ECI team of seven members, led by CEC Sunil Arora, conducted a marathon review meeting with officials of state including the District Magistrates (DMs) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of 22 districts besides others at Patna for preparedness of election.

The officials of ECI also unveiled the SVEEP publications on the sidelines of meeting.

The commission in the first half of the day met the representatives of various registered political parties and took their suggestions on how to ensure safe and fair elections.

The representatives of many political parties requested the ECI to ensure proper health safety to voters and make arrangements in the flood affected areas, wherein water is still accumulated after recent flash flood.

Sources also said that the ECI directed officials to ensure complete check on the movement of liquor in the state.

The BJP, the RJD and the JD-U and other parties submitted their memorandum of demands to the ECI of India.