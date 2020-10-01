STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farm law protest: Farmers in Punjab block rail tracks for indefinite period

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting at rail tracks in Amritsar and Ferozepur since September 24.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers raise slogans during a protest over farmers bill at Delhi- Noida border. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)

Farmers raise slogans during a protest over farmers bill at Delhi- Noida border. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Intensifying their protests against the new farm laws, farmers in Punjab on Thursday blocked rail tracks at many places in the state for an indefinite period as part of their 'rail roko' agitation.

Besides, farmers also said they have staged sit-ins outside houses of some BJP leaders.

A total of 31 farmers' bodies had joined hands to intensify the agitation and they had announced to block rail tracks from October 1 for an indefinite period.

READ| Rahul Gandhi plans tractor rallies in Punjab against farm laws, Haryana to stop him at border

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan on Thursday said farmers belonging to the 31 organisations have blocked rail tracks at many places in the state for an indefinite period to press the Centre to revoke new farm laws.

Kokrikalan said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) has blocked rail tracks at Dhablan (Patiala), Sunam (Sangrur), Budhlada (Mansa) and Gidderbaha (Muktsar).

Some other farmers' unions have also blocked rail tracks in Barnala, Ludhiana, Bathinda and other places.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting at rail tracks in Amritsar and Ferozepur since September 24.

Kokrikalan said farmers have also staged sit-ins outside toll plazas in Sangrur, Barnala, Moga and Gurdaspur, besides holding 'dharnas' outside fuel pumps and shopping malls belonging to some corporate houses.

Farmers have already given a call to boycott some corporate houses and their products in the state.

According to them, the Centre wanted to "benefit" a few corporate houses with these "black laws".

BKU (Dakunda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh said all the 31 farmers' bodies have staged sit-ins at about 27 places in the state against the new farm laws.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the three contentious bills -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Law farmers protest
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp