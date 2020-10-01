STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras case: Mamata says safety of Dalits, daughters has become a joke under Modi’s regime

Expressing her condolence to the family of the teenage victim, Mamata accused the BJP of doing vote bank politics with lofty promises. 

Published: 01st October 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Hathras incident saying the safety of Dalits and daughters has become a joke under Modi’s regime.

Expressing her condolence to the family of the teenage victim, Mamata accused the BJP of doing vote bank politics with lofty promises. 

"Two inhuman crimes in two consecutive days! Clearly safety of Dalits & our daughters has become a joke in this country under @narendramodi ji’s regime! @BJP4India Govt. is threatening every Dalit life in the country! #ModiSpeakUp4Dalits," Mamata tweeted.

Slamming the Prime Minister, Mamata wrote on her Twitter handle, "Atrocities against women in UP don't seem to stop under @myogiadityanath's rule. @narendramodi ji, your failure to protect our daughters makes each and everyone of us afraid of the future. You can not fool the nation with your flamboyance anymore!"

The Bengal CM further tweeted: "Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or conse

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras rape case Hathras Mamata Banerjee Bengal polls Dalits
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp