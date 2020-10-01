Hathras case: Mamata says safety of Dalits, daughters has become a joke under Modi’s regime

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Hathras incident saying the safety of Dalits and daughters has become a joke under Modi’s regime.

Expressing her condolence to the family of the teenage victim, Mamata accused the BJP of doing vote bank politics with lofty promises.

"Two inhuman crimes in two consecutive days! Clearly safety of Dalits & our daughters has become a joke in this country under @narendramodi ji’s regime! @BJP4India Govt. is threatening every Dalit life in the country! #ModiSpeakUp4Dalits," Mamata tweeted.

Slamming the Prime Minister, Mamata wrote on her Twitter handle, "Atrocities against women in UP don't seem to stop under @myogiadityanath's rule. @narendramodi ji, your failure to protect our daughters makes each and everyone of us afraid of the future. You can not fool the nation with your flamboyance anymore!"

The Bengal CM further tweeted: "Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or conse