Have no word to condemn barbaric and shameful incident: Mamata on Hathras incident

By ANI

KOLKATA: Have no word to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after a young girl was gang-raped in Hathras and who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

"Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family," Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

"More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family's presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes," she added.

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The SIT comprises Bhagwan Swaroop Chairman Secretary Home and Chandraprakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Poonam, Commander in chief, Provincial Armed Constabulary.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday.