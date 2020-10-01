Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Congress to release separate manifesto for each of the 28 constituencies

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eyeing to return to power in the state eight months after its government fell due to resignation by its disgruntled legislators, the opposition Congress will release separate vachan patra (manifesto) for each of the 28 assembly constituencies going to by-elections on November 23.

According to key sources in the MP Congress, the party will have separate vachan-patra for each of the by-poll bound constituencies to accommodate special requirements of individual constituencies. The manifestos are likely to be released by MPCC chief Kamal Nath within the next few days.

Confiding about the key points in the manifestos, a senior state Congress leader considered close to state party chief and ex-CM Kamal Nath said on Thursday that the inept handling of COVID-19 pandemic by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will form a prime part of the vachan patras.

The party’s manifesto is likely to promise a government job and financial assistance to the kin of those families who have lost their head due to the COVID-19 fatal infection. The vachan patra will also declare the COVID-19 a state pandemic.

So far 1.30 lakh plus people have been infected by the killer virus, while as many as 2336 deaths have also occurred due to the same fatal ailment in the central Indian state.

Chhattisgarh’s Cow dung procurement scheme could also be replicated in Cong’s vachan patra

Sources privy to the drafting of the vachan patra (manifesto) for each of the 28 constituency further confided to The New Indian Express that the ambitious Godhan Nyay Yojana, the first of its kind scheme launched by the Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government in Chhattisgarh three months back, too could be replicated in the MP Congress’s manifesto for the 28 assembly segments of MP.

Under this scheme launched in Chhattisgarh three months back, the state government procures cow dung at Rs 2 per kg from livestock owners and uses it to prepare organic fertilizers.