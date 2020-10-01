STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL in SC for CBI or SIT probe under judicial watch in Hathras gang-rape case

The PIL has been filed by social activist Satyama Dubey and advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav.

Published: 01st October 2020

AISF activists hold placards and light candles demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim in Mumbai Wednesday Sept. 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI probe or SIT investigation under a sitting or former Supreme Court or High Court judge in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

The petitioners urged the apex court to pass appropriate order for a fair investigation — either by the CBI or the SIT under a sitting or retired judge of Supreme Court or High Court — and transfer the case to Delhi, as Uttar Pradesh authorities had failed to take certain actions against the accused.

 

The plea said the victim was first raped and then brutally assaulted, and according to a medical report, her tongue was chopped and her neck and back bones broken by the accused, who belonged to an upper caste.

The victim succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

The petitioner said on September 14, the accused persons raped and brutally assaulted the victim when she was in the fields to collect fodder for her cattle.

It also said that the police have said the victim’s cremation was being carried out as per the wishes of the family, which was not true, and the police personnel set fire to the body of the deceased, even as media persons were banned, as per the information received, said the plea.

The plea claimed the police did not perform their duties towards the victim.

