Sonia Gandhi says Hathras gang rape victim 'killed by ruthless govt'

The Congress chief described the 19-year-old victim, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, as Nirbhaya of Hathras.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the death of Hathras gang rape victim, saying she "did not die but was murdered by ruthless government" and "her body was consigned to flames forcibly".

"Crores of people in this country are sad and angry over the brutal incident of Hathras, which is a blot on our society. I want to ask, being a girl is a crime? Being a poor girl is a crime? What was UP government doing that they could not hear the voice of the family seeking justice? They tried to suppress the matter. Right medical facilities were not provided to the victim on time," Sonia Gandhi said in a video statement.

She described 19-year-old victim, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, as Nirbhaya of Hathras.

"A girl has left us. I want to say that Nirbhaya of Hathras did not die, she was murdered by a ruthless Uttar Pradesh government, its administration and its neglect."When she (victim) was alive, she was not given justice, she was not protected," she said.

Sonia Gandhi alleged that the victim's final rites were performed forcefully and her body was not taken to her residence.

"She (the victim) was not handed to her family. A weeping mother could not give a final farewell to her daughter. It is a big sin. She was cremated forcefully," Gandhi said.

"There is dignity also after death. Our Hindu religion talks about it. But she was consigned to flames using the police force? What kind of justice is this? What is this government? You think you can do anything and this country will remain silent. No, this country will speak against your injustice," she said.

Gandhi further said that the Congress party stands with the family of the victim.

"On behalf of Congress, I stand with the victim family's demand for justice. India belongs to all its citizens and all have a right to live with dignity. The Constitution has given us this right. We will not let BJP destroy the constitution and the country," she said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident.

"All this is a shameful move of the UP government to suppress the Dalits and show them their 'place' in the society.Our fight is against this hateful thinking," he said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said Yogi Adityanath has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister.

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the family of the victim through video conferencing.

The victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested.(ANI)

