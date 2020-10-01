STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three men gang-rape 16-yr-old girl in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh; hunt on for culprits

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, three unidentified men came to the field on a two-wheeler and tried to pull the girl out of the hut.

Published: 01st October 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KHARGONE: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons after being pulled out of her house in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said.

The incident took place near Marugarh village in Madhya Pradesh, a day after the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The minor girl and her brother lived in a hut at an agriculture field where they worked as labourers, Khargone Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan said.

Their parents live in some other village, police sources said.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, three unidentified men came to the field on a two-wheeler and tried to pull the girl out of the hut, Chauhan said.

When her brother opposed it, they hit him with a stick and took the girl to a field where they allegedly took turns to rape her, he said.

After committing the crime, the offenders dumped the girl on a main road near her hut and started running away.

In the meantime, the girl's brother raised an alarm and called other villagers who chased the culprits, but failed to catch them, the official said.

The three culprits fled the spot leaving behind their two-wheeler, he said.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and her medical examination was conducted, he said.

The two-wheeler used by the culprits turned out to be a stolen one, the official said, adding that an investigation was underway into the incident.

