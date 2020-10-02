STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam polls: 70 outfits float party to keep 'fascist' BJP, 'communal' Congress-AIUDF out of power

Published: 02nd October 2020 04:04 PM

The new party called 'Raijor Dal' said it was an “inclusive” political party that would keep its doors open to people from all communities. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With Assembly elections in Assam due early next year, the state on Friday saw the birth of another political party, the fourth so far this year.

“Raijor Dal”, which translates to “People’s Party”, was floated jointly by 70 organisations, led by peasants’ body 'Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee' of which jailed RTI activist Akhil Gogoi is a leader.

In a statement, the party said it was floated to defeat the “fascist” BJP and RSS in the 2021 elections and keep the “communal” combine of Congress and minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) at bay.

“Raijor Dal consists of various organisations and they decided to float it under the prevailing extraordinary circumstances in the country and the state. They had been fighting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill since October 2018. However, in total disregard for the public movement, the fascist government-imposed Citizenship (Amendment) Act on the people of Assam,” the statement reads.

It said Raijor Dal was an “inclusive” political party that would keep its doors open to people from all communities. The party will endeavour to make Assam a leading state, the statement added.

Noted filmmaker Jahnu Baruah, who was present at the party’s launch at a Guwahati hotel, described it as a “historic day” for Assam.

“There has been a belief among people that Assam will be ruined if all communities cannot unite. Based on that belief, they were on alert for the past two years. There have been a lot of discussions. Everyone said this is the last battle. So, they took a resolve despite differences and came together,” Baruah said, adding, “I stay in Mumbai but I am ready to extend my support to the party in whatever way I can”.

Last month, two students’ bodies – All Assam Students’ Union and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad – had floated Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Before that, some people including activists, academics, journalists, lawyers, etc, had floated Asom Songrami Mancha (ASM) and Asom Gana Mancha. The ASM later merged with the AJP.

They all want to dethrone the BJP but the party appears to be least bothered by the developments.

“In a democracy, anyone can float a political party. We welcome the formation of political parties. It’ll only benefit the BJP,” the party’s Assam unit chief Ranjit Kumar Dass told journalists.

