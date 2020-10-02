STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar alliance talks on seat-sharing continue on first day of filing papers 

The LJP has declared that if its demand for 42 seats is not met, the party would go it alone and field candidates in 143 constituencies out of the total 243 seats.

Published: 02nd October 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The seat-sharing talks within the ruling JD-U-led NDA as well as the RJD-led ‘grand alliance’ in Bihar continued even on the first day of filing nominations on Thursday, indicating hard bargaining by alliance partners. Chirag Paswan has toughened his stand on the number of seats his LJP wants to contest, deepening the rift within the NDA.

The LJP has declared that if its demand for 42 seats is not met, the party would go it alone and field candidates in 143 constituencies out of the total 243 seats. Lead NDA partners, the JD-U and the BJP, had long meetings at the residences of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi, but the outcome was not known.
NDA sources said a split in the alliance appeared possible though efforts are being made prevent it.

“If the LJP breaks away, it will affect both BJP and JD-U”, said a senior NDA leader. “We are at our wits end insofar as the LJP is concerned. We want to clear up seat-sharing by Friday,” said another NDA leader.
Things are almost the same in the RJD-led ‘grand alliance’. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has held several rounds of talks with Congress leaders at his residence. But no decision has yet been taken on the number of seats the alliance partners would contest.

The sources said that Congress has given a list of 75 seats to the RJD. Two days ago the RJD made it clear that it will give the Congress 58 assembly seats and the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat which will witness by-poll on November 7.  The Congress screening committee held a meeting in the national capital which was attended by party general secretary Avinash Pandey, Bihar unit president Madan Mohan Jha and CLP leader Sadanand Singh to discuss a way out. 

91 sensitive segments
The Election Commission has identified 91 expenditure sensitive constituencies in 28 districts of Bihar. To monitor these districts, the poll panel has decided to depute two senior IAS officers in the eastern state.    

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp