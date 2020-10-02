BJP to host self-defence workshop for women in Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid the widespread outrage over the Hathras gang rape and murder incident in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP's Mahila Morcha unit in West Bengal launched a safety drive for women on Friday, under which they would be trained in self-defence tactics.

The initiative christened 'Uma' was inaugurated by the saffron partys state unit president, Dilip Ghosh, at a North Kolkata workshop, where 56 women and girls were taught effective self-defence techniques on the first day.

"This training would instil a sense of confidence in women when they are faced with any form of physical threat. We will provide a free training session once a week to all women who wish to join. This session has nothing to do with politics and anybody irrespective of her affiliation can join," BJP Mahila Morcha state president Agnimitra Paul said over phone.

The women's wing of the saffron party would be hosting workshops every week in all 23 districts of the state, where at least 50 women would get to learn combat skills, Paul, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, said.

Last month, the Mahila Morcha unit had launched a toll-free helpline number, under another initiative -- "Ar Noy Mohilader Asuraksha" (no compromise on women's safety) - urging women to register their complaints by sending an SMS or a WhatsApp message.