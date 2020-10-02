STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Crime against Dalits a result of their rising aspirations: Athawale  

Athawale told this paper on Thursday that crimes against women, particularly Dalits, have increased.

Published: 02nd October 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has said he will meet the family of the Hathras rape-murder victim on October 3 “if the police allow me”. “I have already put up my request with the state government,” he said. Athawale said opposition parties should not politicise the incident, though they have the right to protest and visit the victim’s family.

The Opposition had hit out at the minister for taking actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, to the Maharashtra Governor while not saying a word on the Hathras rape victim. Athawale told this paper on Thursday that crimes against women, particularly Dalits, have increased. “But I think this is more of a social problem. Dalits have become more assertive about their rights due to education and prosperity. Therefore, clashes between them and the upper castes have increased more in rural areas than in cities,” Athawale said.

He said UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath was his friend who would do everything to stop such crimes. “I feel sorry for the Hathras girl and her family. I condemn the incident,” said Athawale. He said he appreciated the state government’s initiative to probe the case through a SIT. “Many people are demanding a CBI investigation, but the police have already arrested the accused. So, there is no point in handing over the case to the CBI,” said Athawale.

He said social activists and NGOs should come forward to bridge the social gap between the upper caste and Dalits. “I am also a Dalit, but got married to a Brahmin. The family of my spouse visits my place and does not treat me like a Dalit. The same should happen to everyone. We need more marriages between Dalits and Brahmin and upper caste people. The caste system should be abolished. Society as a whole should take such reformative initiative,” said the minister. 

Athwale narrated an incident in Dr BR Ambedkar’s life. “During Chavdar lake protest, the Dalits were angry with the upper caste people for refusing to allow them water from the lake. But Dr Ambedkar persuaded the Dalits to take help of good people among the upper castes to end the enmity. So, social reforms are needed to change the mindset,” he said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
athawale
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp