Dismiss Yogi Adityanath government, demands Congress leader

By PTI

NAGPUR: Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras.

Raut, who is also chairperson of the AlCC SC department, said atrocities against Dalits and women have increased "considerably" ever since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

He condemned the detention of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by the UP police.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 150 of their party workers were briefly detained in Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of prohibitory orders while walking towards Hathras to meet the Dalit rape victim's family.

Meanwhile, workers of the Nagpur district Congress staged demonstrations in the city to denounce detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A release by the Nagpur District Congress Committee (NDCC) said party workers also burnt an effigy of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.