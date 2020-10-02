STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang-raped Dalit woman kills self after cops refuse to register complaint for 3 days in Madhya Pradesh

On Friday, two gang-rape accused arrested, another man held for abetment of suicide, ASI arrested and ASP and SDOP removed with immediate effect.

Published: 02nd October 2020 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 33-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by three men four days back, died by suicide inside her house in Narsinghpur district on Friday.

The gang-rape victim’s kin alleged that the woman was upset over the local police not registering a case in the matter, despite the family reporting it to the local police outpost three days back. Her kin alleged that instead of registering case against the accused, the police made her husband and relatives to sit at the police outpost and allowed them to go the next day.

The rape victim’s kin also alleged that another woman from the same village identified as Leela Bai taunted her on Friday, when she went to fetch water from a common tap. Hurt over the taunt and no police action in the matter, the woman returned home and hanged self to death.

Finally acting into the matter on Friday, the police registered case of gang-rape against the three accused, two of whom belong to the deceased woman’s caste only. Two of the three gang-rape accused have been arrested.

Also, a case of abetment to commit suicide has been registered against a woman Leela Bai and the father of one of the gang-rape accused for provoking the woman to end life. One of the two abetment of suicide accused identified as Motilal Chaudhary has been arrested.

According to Narsinghpur district police superintendent Ajay Singh, "the assistant sub inspector (ASI) Mishrilal Kodapa, who headed the Gotitoriya police outpost has been suspended and arrested in the matter for dereliction of duty. He has been booked under Section 166 of IPC for dereliction of duty."

In a late night development, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the immediate removal of additional SP (ASP-Narsinghpur) Rajesh Tiwari and sub divisional officer police (SDOP) Sitaram Yadav in the matter and also sought explanation from SP Narsinghpur Ajay Singh in entire matter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

