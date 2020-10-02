STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda, party workers detained for protest over new farm laws sans nod

The protest, led by Chavda, was held outside the district collectorate against the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

Published: 02nd October 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Congress workers along with state party chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for holding a protest without permission

Gujarat Congress workers along with state party chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for holding a protest without permission (Photo | Twitter/ Congress Gujarat)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Around 30 Gujarat Congress workers along with state party chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for holding a protest without permission over various issues, including the new farm laws, police said.

The protest, led by Chavda, was held outside the district collectorate against the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

Apart from opposing the newly-enacted farm laws, the protesters also sought a complete fee waiver for all school and college students in the state in view of the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vijay Patel said, "We detained around 30 Congress workers and Chavda for holding the protest without permission. They did not even maintain social distancing during the protest. They will be released later."

Before his detention, Chavda accused the Gujarat government of suppressing people's voices.

"Since schools and colleges are shut, we want the government to waive 100 percent fees of all the students. We are also protesting peacefully against the anti-farmer laws enacted by the Parliament," he told reporters.

"But the BJP government is acting like the erstwhile British rulers by not allowing us to raise issues concerning farmers and middle-class people," he added.

The state government has recently asked the private schools to take a 25 percent cut in the annual fees.

Congress, however, wants a 100 percent waiver in school fees this year.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Chavda Gujarat Congress BJP governments farm bill
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp