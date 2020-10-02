Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda, party workers detained for protest over new farm laws sans nod
The protest, led by Chavda, was held outside the district collectorate against the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.
AHMEDABAD: Around 30 Gujarat Congress workers along with state party chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for holding a protest without permission over various issues, including the new farm laws, police said.
Apart from opposing the newly-enacted farm laws, the protesters also sought a complete fee waiver for all school and college students in the state in view of the pandemic.
ખેડૂત વિરોધી કાળા કાયદા પાછા લેવા અને શાળા કોલેજની સંપૂર્ણ ફી માફ કરવાની માંગણી સાથે શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે ધરણાં કરી રહેલા શ્રી @AmitChavdaINC અને સાથી સમર્થકોની ભાજપની તાનાશાહી સરકાર દ્વારા ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી.— Gujarat Congress (@INCGujarat) October 2, 2020
પરંતુ અન્યાય વિરુદ્ધ @INCGujarat ની લડત ચાલુ રહેશે.#सत्याग्रह #गांधीजयंती pic.twitter.com/ZkwwEBscLc
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vijay Patel said, "We detained around 30 Congress workers and Chavda for holding the protest without permission. They did not even maintain social distancing during the protest. They will be released later."
પહેલાં સત્રની ફી માફી, ખેડૂતો અને વિધાર્થી માટે અવાજ ઉઠાવીએ છે તો @BJP4Gujarat ના ઇશારે પોલીસ અત્યાચાર ગુજારી રહી છે. ઉધોગપતિઓની સરકારમાં અમારે શું ઉધોગપતિઓની વાહવાહી કરવાની? અમારી લડાઈ ખેડૂત, વિધાર્થી અને ફી માફી માટે ચાલુ જ રહેશે. - @AmitChavdaINC— Gujarat Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalGJ) October 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/I9EJmWzBYF
Before his detention, Chavda accused the Gujarat government of suppressing people's voices.
"Since schools and colleges are shut, we want the government to waive 100 percent fees of all the students. We are also protesting peacefully against the anti-farmer laws enacted by the Parliament," he told reporters.
"But the BJP government is acting like the erstwhile British rulers by not allowing us to raise issues concerning farmers and middle-class people," he added.
The state government has recently asked the private schools to take a 25 percent cut in the annual fees.
Congress, however, wants a 100 percent waiver in school fees this year.