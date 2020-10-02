STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras gang-rape: HC summoning top officials ray of hope for family says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Expressing shock at the alleged rape and murder of the woman and her forcible cremation subsequently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court summoned top government officials.

Published: 02nd October 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to police personnel as they are stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway on their way to Hathras

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to police personnel as they are stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway on their way to Hathras. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday welcomed the Allahabad High Court summoning top Uttar Pradesh officials to appear before it in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district, and said it is a ray of hope for the affected family.

"A strong and encouraging order from the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court. The entire nation is demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim. The HC order shines a ray of hope amidst the dark, inhuman and unjust treatment meted out to her family by the UP Government," she said on Twitter.

A senior Uttar Pradesh Police officer has said that the forensic examination on the woman who died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday did not indicate rape.

​ALSO READ | Hathras gang rape victim had ‘healed tears’ in private parts, finds autopsy

Expressing shock at the alleged rape and murder of the woman and her forcible cremation subsequently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday summoned top government officials to the court.

A division bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief and an additional director general of police to appear before it on October 12 to explain the incident.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the case, which has triggered widespread outrage, the bench also ordered Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police to appear with to apprise the court of various aspects of the case, including the ongoing probe into it.

"The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on September 29, 2020 leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience. Therefore, we are taking suo moto cognizance of the same," the bench said in its order.

The bench also asked the late teen's parents to come to the court to apprise it of their versions of the incident and ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court and facilitate their appearance before it.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Hathras gang rape Hathras Rape UP Police
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp