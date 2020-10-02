India hits out at Pakistan comment on Babri Masjid demolition verdict

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reacted to Pakistan terming the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict as shameful saying t Islamabad did not understand the ethos of a mature democracy like India.

“India is a mature democracy where the Government and citizens abide by the verdicts of the Court and show respect for the rule of law. It may be difficult for a system with a coercive apparatus where people and the courts can be silenced at the will of the establishment, to understand such democratic ethos,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

A special CBI court had on Wednesday acquitted 32 accused in the case saying there was not enough evidence to convict them.

The Pakistan Foreign Office condemned the verdict saying it was shameful acquittal of those responsible for demolishing the mosque. “Pakistan urges the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship,” it said.