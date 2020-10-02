STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat.

The Prime Minister paid a floral tribute to Gandhi and paid respects to the leader.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary adding that there is much to learn from "his life and noble thoughts".

"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

