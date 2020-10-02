STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Politicians, media can't enter Hathras woman's village till SIT probe done: UP official

Political parties had staged protests to demand justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died earlier this week, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped.

Hathras gang rape protests

Protesters raise slogans against CM Yogi Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape in New Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS) 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: No politician or mediaperson will be allowed entry into the village of the gangrape-murder victim in Hathras until the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government completes its probe, an official said on Friday.

The Hathras administration had Thursday clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people.

Political parties had staged protests to demand justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died earlier this week, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped.

Amid a countrywide outrage over the case, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday formed a three-member SIT, which was instructed to submit its report by October 14, according to officials.

"In view of the current situation, no political representatives or media personnel would be allowed entry into the village till the SIT completes its probe," Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Kumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, a boy who claimed to be a relative of the deceased woman, alleged their family's phones have been confiscated and their outdoor movements confined.

The boy made the claims while speaking to reporters outside the village where he said he reached after walking through the farms.

"My family members are being threatened. My uncle asked me to try to reach out to the media. My uncle was assaulted by DM sahib yesterday, after which he fell unconscious," he alleged.

The developments came as Friday saw Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) workers staging protests in Hathras, while a two-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was manhandled in a ruckus at the village's border. Some media personnel alleged manhandling by the administration and police officials at the site.

