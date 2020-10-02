STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan govt fulfilled more than half of manifesto promises: Congress's Govind Singh Dotasara

Dotasara was addressing an event where a report card on the fulfilment of Congress' election manifesto promises was released.

Published: 02nd October 2020

Govind Singh Dotasara

Govind Singh Dotasara (R) is the newly appointed Rajasthan Congress Chief. (Photo | ENS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara claimed on Friday that the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had fulfilled more than half of the promises made in the party's election manifesto in the first 21 months of its tenure.

Dotasara was addressing an event where a report card on the fulfillment of Congress' election manifesto promises was released.

He said the Congress had made 501 promises in its election manifesto, out of which 252 promises had been fulfilled.

"Apart from this, 173 promises are under process. In this way, 85 percent of the promises have been completed or are underway," Dotasara said.

Notably, a report card has been issued by the state Congress committee on the functioning of the ruling dispensation on behalf of the government.

Gehlot could not attend the event due to sudden illness. Congress general secretary and state in-charge Ajay Maken, who attended the event through video conference, said the Rajasthan government made the party's manifesto a policy document.

There can be no better way than this in any democracy, Maken said.

Praising the performance of Gehlot and his government, Maken said he did not see work progress "at such a fast pace anywhere".

