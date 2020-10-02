STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Role of gram sabha, local community key in building resilience among tribal communities: Report

The study documented case studies from Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Odisha.

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

tribal women

Tribal communities have been severely impacted by the pandemic and have been marginalised further with large-scale loss of livelihood options. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Recognition of rights to use community forests under the Forest Rights Act enabled forest-dependent communities to address the loss of livelihood opportunities that emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in the country, showed a report 'Community Forest Rights and the Pandemic: Gram Sabhas Lead The Way.'

The report was produced by a team of independent researchers of advocacy group Community Forest Rights -- Learning and Advocacy, and Vikalp Sangam initiative -- a platform which focusses on environmental issues.

The study documented case studies from Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Odisha.

Tribal communities have been severely impacted by the pandemic and have been marginalised further with large-scale loss of livelihood options.

The report pointed out Adivasi and other traditional forest dwelling (OTFD) communities coped better with the crisis where their land and forest rights were recognised.

The role of gram sabhas proved to be crucial when they were been empowered under the legislations of The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006 (FRA) and Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act 1996 (PESA).

In cases where the provisions of the legislations were diligently implemented, the recognition of rights led to overcoming constraints and crisis, it showed.

Securing tenure, recognising individual and collective rights, and support for Adivasi and OTFDs towards effective management, restoration and conservation of their customary forests, and autonomy of gram sabhas could reduce the need for distress out-migration as it could create ample livelihood opportunities, the report said.

Ownership rights over minor forest produce such as mahua, bamboo, tendu leaves created sustainable economies for the communities.

Around 100 million forest dwellers depend on MFP for food, shelter, medicines and having cash with them, according to the Centre. They derive 20-40 per cent of their annual income from MFP.

The case studies showed examples of gram sabhas coming to the aid of the most vulnerable among the forest communities like women and children, landless families, pastoralists, particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) through collective resources generated from community forests.

Convergence of FRA and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act  and scaling up efforts for employment generation from individual forest rights and community forest rights can be an effective strategy to boost local economy in tribal areas, the report suggested.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest Rights Act Community forest rights Tribals india
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp