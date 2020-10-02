STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC axes Gujarat’s 12-hr workday notification

The Gujarat government had issued a notification on April 17 allowing industries to make employees work for 12 hours a day with a 30-minute break after every six hours.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the Gujarat government’s notification exempting industries in the state from observing certain obligations towards workers such as providing humane working conditions and paying overtime wages. 

The Gujarat government had issued a notification on April 17 allowing industries to make employees work for 12 hours a day with a 30-minute break after every six hours. It also did away with the provision that mandates double wages for overtime work. 

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud termed the notification an affront to workers’ right against forced labour and said employees’ right to life cannot be at the mercy of their employers. The notification was issued under Section 5 of the Factories Act, which gives state governments the power to exempt to exempt industries from provisions of the Act on grounds of public emergency. The Gujarat government cited the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for invoking Section 5. 

The bench said the state government’s intent may have been to ameliorate the financial exigencies of industries but the burden cannot be placed on the “weary shoulders of the labouring worker”. The judgement noted that no factory could have been exempt from provisions of the Factories Act, unless there is ‘internal disturbance’ causing a public emergency. 

“The economic slowdown created by the Covid-19 pandemic does not qualify as an internal disturbance threatening the security of the state,” the order stated. The apex court observed that workers’ right to life is not conditional and their overtime wages and decent working conditions must not be denied because of the pandemic. Gujarat Mazdoor Sabha and the CITU had moved the SC against the Gujarat government’s April 17 notification. 

‘Pay overtime wages’
The SC directed that overtime wages be paid to all eligible workers who have been working since issuance of the notifications

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
12-hour workday Gujarat government notification
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp