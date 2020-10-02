Sex racket run by women leaders of BJP, Congress busted in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two women -- former office bearers of Congress and BJP -- have been accused of running a sex racket in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

The racket was busted as a minor girl from Sawai Madhopur spilled the beans after being exploited on many occasions. Following this, the BJP woman leader Sunita Verma has been arrested. Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary is absconding.

According to the police, Sunita Verma, a former president of BJP's Sawai Madhopur district unit, and Poonam Chaudhary, a former president of the women's wing of the Congress Seva Dal in the district, were operating the sex racket by trapping minor girls.

Four others have been arrested in the sex racket. They include two government employees – Shivram Meena, who works in the district collector's office, and Sandeep Sharma, who works in the district industry center, Sunita's colleague Hiralal, and electrician Raju.

In their complaint to the police, the parents of the girl have alleged that their daughter was lured by promises of being given lots of money by the women leaders.

The parents further alleged that when their daughter refused to obey the racketeers, she was threatened that she would be defamed and her life would be ruined. According to the report, the girl was sexually exploited and had to serve many clients due to fear.

According to Sawai Madhopur Deputy SP, OP Solanki, “On September 22, an FIR was lodged by the minor girl’s parents at the women's police station in the city. In the FIR, the girl had alleged that BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Sunita Verma, her aide Heera Lal and Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary were running a sex racket and they forced the girl to be sexually exploited at various places. We have arrested Sunita Verma and four others. At present, the police are investigating the entire case and we will take further action as the probe moves ahead.”