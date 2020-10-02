STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena leader hacked to death in Pune; three detained

Three persons have been detained in connection with the fatal assault, which seems like a fallout of political rivalry, the police said.

Published: 02nd October 2020 02:08 PM

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: A local Shiv Sena leader was killed in a midnight attack by a group of motorbike-borne assailants here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Maratkar, an office-bearer of the Shiv Sena's youth wing - Yuva Sena - and son of former party corporator Vijay Maratkar, they said.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the fatal assault, which seems like a fallout of political rivalry, the police said.

The attack, involving about half-a-dozen people, took place past Thursday midnight at around 12:30 am when the deceased was with his friend in the Budhwar Peth area in the heart of the city, the police said.

"The assailants came on motorbikes and some of them attacked Maratkar with sharp-edged weapons. As he started running, he was attacked by others."

"Five to six people attacked him with sharp-edged weapons," said an officer from the Faraskhana police station.

The Sena leader was rushed to a hospital where he died, the officer said.

"We suspect political rivalry to be the reason behind the act and three people have been apprehended and our investigation is on," he said.

A case has been registered with the Faraskhana police station.

