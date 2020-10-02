Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur while bathing in pond

By PTI

DHOLPUR: Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said.

The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri (12) and Akram (13) slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-Inspector Gajanand Chaudhary said.

The body of Ajmeri was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

The family of Akram gave a written request to the authorities not to conduct the post-mortem, police said.

A case has been registered under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 174 (unnatural death), they added.