Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur while bathing in pond
Published: 02nd October 2020 04:23 PM | Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 04:23 PM
DHOLPUR: Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said.
The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri (12) and Akram (13) slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-Inspector Gajanand Chaudhary said.
The body of Ajmeri was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.
The family of Akram gave a written request to the authorities not to conduct the post-mortem, police said.
A case has been registered under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 174 (unnatural death), they added.