UP govt is committed to safety of every mother and sister, says CM Yogi Adityanath 

By Online Desk

"Those who harm women's harm will be given such punishment that will set an example for future," Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi said, "Only the idea of destroying the honor and self-respect of mothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh is sure to destroy the people. They will receive such punishment which will set an example in future. Your UP Govt is committed to the safety and development of every mother and sister. This is our resolve and promise."

After Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were arrested on their way to Hathras, a Trinamool delegation was also manhandled by the UP Police on the following day. The delegation was on its way to meet the family members of the deceased Dalit woman.

On September 14, the Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men. After being initially treated at Aligarh Medical College and Hospital, she was brought to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on September 29. The incident sparked national outrage after Hathras police hastily cremated her body without her family's consent.