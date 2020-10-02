Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat flags off mobile COVID-19 testing lab
'MITR labs', the country's only ICMR-approved mobile lab is capable of conducting 200 tests per day, an official release here said.
DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off a mobile COVID-19 testing lab for Haridwar from his official residence on Friday.
Built inside a car, it will carry out both rapid antigen and Reverse transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests, the release said.
State BJP president Basidhar Bhagat, MLA Harbans Kapoor, and Secretary (Health) Amit Negi were present at the launch.