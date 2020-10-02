'Will bear sufferings while opposing untruth': Rahul quotes Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
Quoting Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth annniversary, Rahul Gandhi said 'I will not bow down to anyone's injustice..'
"I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will win the untruth with the truth and I will bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth." tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday.
This tweet, written in Hindi, comes a day after the former Congress President and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were briefly arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while they were on their way to Hathras to meet the parents of the dalit woman who was gang-raped by upper caste men last week.
‘मैं दुनिया में किसी से नहीं डरूंगा... मैं किसी के अन्याय के समक्ष झुकूं नहीं, मैं असत्य को सत्य से जीतूं और असत्य का विरोध करते हुए मैं सभी कष्टों को सह सकूं।’— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2020
An FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 200 other party workers under 'The Epidemic Diseases Act', for not maintaining social distancing and not wearing face masks, was lodged by the police in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday.
Protests and anger intensified across India after the dalit gang-rape victim, who died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on 29 September, was forcibly cremated in the wee-hours of Wednesday morning by Hathras police, allegedly without the parent's consent.
Meanwhile, leaders took to social media to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 2, 2020
The Prime Minister paid a floral tribute to Gandhi and paid respects to the leader.
