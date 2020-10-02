STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Will bear sufferings while opposing untruth': Rahul quotes Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth annniversary, Rahul Gandhi said 'I will not bow down to anyone's injustice..'

Published: 02nd October 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his way to Hathras along with party workers to meet the family members the Dalit woman who was murdered and gang-raped. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

"I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will win the untruth with the truth and I will bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth." tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday. 

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi said 'I will not bow down to anyone's injustice..'

This tweet, written in Hindi, comes a day after the former Congress President and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were briefly arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while they were on their way to Hathras to meet the parents of the dalit woman who was gang-raped by upper caste men last week.

An FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 200 other party workers under 'The Epidemic Diseases Act', for not maintaining social distancing and not wearing face masks, was lodged by the police in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday.

Protests and anger intensified across India after the dalit gang-rape victim, who died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on 29 September, was forcibly cremated in the wee-hours of Wednesday morning by Hathras police, allegedly without the parent's consent.

Meanwhile, leaders took to social media to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister paid a floral tribute to Gandhi and paid respects to the leader.

ALSO WATCH:​

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp