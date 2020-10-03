STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allow media, politicians to meet kin of Hathras gang rape victim: Uma Bharti to Yogi government

The senior BJP leader also said the way the village has been cordoned off gives space for suspicions. 

Published: 03rd October 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Uma Bharti

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stating that the Hathras incident has dented the image of the BJP and the Uttar Pradesh government, former vice-president of the party Uma Bharti on Friday called upon the CM Yogi Adityanath to allow the political leaders and media persons to visit the family members of the victim. 

“I’m restless in the corona ward at AIIMS, Rishikesh. If I had not been Covid positive, I would have been in the village of the victim, sitting with the family members. Once I’m discharged, I will definitely meet the family members of the victim,” said Bharti in a series of tweets, while calling upon the CM to lift restrictions the on media and politicians from visiting the village of the victim. 

The senior BJP leader also said while the party had invoked Ram Rajya during the recent laying of the foundation of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, the “suspicious actions of the police have dented the image of the UP government and the BJP”.  

“There is no rule in my knowledge that the family members of the victim cannot meet anyone during the SIT investigation, and even it be so the whole probe itself will be under the heavy shadow of doubt,” added Bharti. 

Bharti said the way the village has been cordoned off gives space for suspicions. 

