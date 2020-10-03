STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP woman leader held for operating sex racket in Rajasthan, Congress leader on the run

Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary, a former district president of the women’s wing of the Congress Seva Dal, has gone missing. 

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two women office bearers of the BJP and the Congress have been accused of running a sex racket in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. 

Five people, including Sunita Verma, a former president of BJP’s Sawai Madhopur district unit, have been arrested so far, the police said, adding that two government employees — Shivram Meena who works at the district collector’s office and Sandeep Sharma who works at the district industry centre — were among those held.

Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary, a former district president of the women’s wing of the Congress Seva Dal, has gone missing. 

According to the police, Sunita and Poonam were collaborating together to operate the racket by trapping underage girls.

The sex racket was busted after a minor spilled the beans that she was exploited on many occasions. 

In their complaint to the police, the parents of the girl have alleged that their daughter was lured by promises of being given money by the women leaders from the BJP and the Congress.

According to the report, the minor girl was sexually exploited and had to serve many clients due to the fear instilled by the racketeers.

“The girl has alleged that Sunita Verma and Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary were running a sex racket and they forced the girl to be sexually exploited in various places,” Sawai Madhopur Deputy SP OP Solanki said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Rajasthan Police Sex Racket
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp