BJP woman leader held for operating sex racket in Rajasthan, Congress leader on the run

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two women office bearers of the BJP and the Congress have been accused of running a sex racket in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Five people, including Sunita Verma, a former president of BJP’s Sawai Madhopur district unit, have been arrested so far, the police said, adding that two government employees — Shivram Meena who works at the district collector’s office and Sandeep Sharma who works at the district industry centre — were among those held.

Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary, a former district president of the women’s wing of the Congress Seva Dal, has gone missing.

According to the police, Sunita and Poonam were collaborating together to operate the racket by trapping underage girls.

The sex racket was busted after a minor spilled the beans that she was exploited on many occasions.

In their complaint to the police, the parents of the girl have alleged that their daughter was lured by promises of being given money by the women leaders from the BJP and the Congress.

According to the report, the minor girl was sexually exploited and had to serve many clients due to the fear instilled by the racketeers.

“The girl has alleged that Sunita Verma and Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary were running a sex racket and they forced the girl to be sexually exploited in various places,” Sawai Madhopur Deputy SP OP Solanki said.