Covid-19: Jharkhand minister dies day after 'recovery'

Mukesh Ranjan

Express News Service

RANCHI: Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari died at Medanta Hospital in Ranchi on Saturday. Ansari was hospitalised after being tested positive for coronavirus on September 23.

Minister’s family members said that Ansari was tested negative for coronavirus on Friday. Ansari was a known case of heart ailment and other diseases.

Ansari, 73, represented the Madhupur Assembly seat four times in 1995, 2000, 2010, and 2019 and was elected as leader of Opposition in 2002.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed condolences on the death of his senior-most cabinet colleague.

JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya has called it an irreparable loss to the party and for the state.