COVID-19 toll crosses one lakh-mark in India, Maharashtra tops chart with 37,490 deaths

Globally, India, so far, has the third highest Covid-19 deaths after the US which has reported over 2 lakh deaths and Brazil where 1.4 lakh deaths have been registered.

Published: 03rd October 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

Globally, India, so far, has the third highest Covid-19 deaths. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The death toll due to the Covid- 19 in the country crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Friday, according to CovidIndia.Org, a non-government dashboard for the infectious disease in the country.

The country had registered a total of 1,00,271 infection deaths according to the dashboard which updates information with the data released from states.

The death numbers reaching the grim milestone is set to reflect in the Centre’s official tally released on Saturday morning. Of the total deaths, the highest — 37,490 — have been reported in Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu which has seen 9,586 deaths so far.

Karnataka, has reported the third highest number of deaths at 8,994.

Globally, India, so far, has the third highest Covid-19 deaths after the US which has reported over 2 lakh deaths and Brazil where 1.4 lakh deaths have been registered. The deaths in India are still growing at a rate of 1.1 per cent even though the overall case fatality rate has been declining and has now reached 1.6 per cent.

The Centre has been stressing that the overall case management has improved in most parts of the country due to better clinical management and prompt response of the health systems.

Meanwhile, researchers at McGill University in Canada said an effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the public before the fall of 2021.

