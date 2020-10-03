STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs nexus: Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded to judicial custody till October 6

Prasad was arrested by the NCB after questioning in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Published: 03rd October 2020 02:47 PM

Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad is brought at the NCB office

Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad is brought at the NCB office. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special NDPS court here on Saturday remanded Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bollywood-drugs case, to judicial custody till October 6.

Prasad was arrested by the NCB after questioning in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB had told the court earlier that Prasad had procured drugs from anotheraccused, Karmjeet, and his associates.

"Prasad was produced before the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)Act court on Saturday on the expiry of his NCB custody.

The court remanded him in judicial custody till October 6," said special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande.

The agency had earlier arrested actor and late Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection with the Bollywood-drugs probe.

The CBI is separately probing Rajput's death case, in which Chakrabortys were booked by Bihar police under the charge of abetment to suicide.

Prasad's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier told the court that the accusedwas harassed and blackmailed to make a statement against filmmaker Karan Johar by NCB officials.

The agency had denied the allegations.

